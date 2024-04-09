How does your employment status influence your CIBIL score? MintGenie explains
While employment status itself does not impact your CIBIL score, it influences factors such as income stability, ability to repay debts, and access to credit, all of which influence your credit score.
Being rich is no guarantee of a high CIBIL score. And being not-so-rich does not imply a poor credit score either. Likewise, being employed in a multinational corporation (MNC) doesn’t mean your credit score would be high, and being jobless also doesn’t adversely impact the score always.