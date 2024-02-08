How Indian UPI landed in France for digital transaction, and what it means for Bharat
UPI's collaboration with French digital payment platform Lyra enables seamless and convenient payment experiences for Indian tourists in Europe
The recent introduction of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at the Eiffel Tower in France marks a monumental step in the global acceptance of digital payments, particularly benefiting Indian tourists who can now pay in rupees while visiting this iconic landmark. Tourists visiting Paris' Eiffel Tower will now be able to book their trip to the iconic monument using India's Unified Payment Interface.