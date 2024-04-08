How is a demat account different from a bank account? Here are the key distinctions
A demat account and a bank account serve different purposes and have distinct features. Let's take a look at how they differ.
In the realm of the stock market, several types of accounts play crucial roles. Among them, the demat account holds significant importance. Alongside the demat account, traders commonly utilise a trading account and a bank account. Understanding the functions of each account provides clarity on the workings of trading, particularly in discerning the disparities between a demat account and a bank account.