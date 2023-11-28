How is property leased out with a leave and licence agreement?
Under license, the licensee does not get interest or possession of the subject property but only a bare permission to use and occupy the property on certain terms and conditions as may be mutually agreed upon by the parties
My father has been approached by several public sector undertakings (PSUs) for leasing the property that he owns in New Mumbai. How is leasing different from that of a leave and licence agreement? Additionally, is it necessary to register these documents with the PSU?