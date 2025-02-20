How much happiness does money buy?

Nice, but hardly enough to set anyone’s pulse racing. After all, there is a 50% chance of making either nothing or a loss and you can’t do much with a few dollars anyway. But suppose you are instead offered 10,000 rolls. This is a lot more interesting. Your intuition says you are now bound to average close to $3.50 per throw, since repetition will smooth away the effects of luck. A mathematician would confirm your instincts: with that many throws, the odds of the average falling far from $3.50 are near zero. If each roll costs $3, in other words, you are virtually guaranteed a profit of around $5,000 (or 10,000 lots of $0.50). You would be a fool to turn down such a deal—so much so that, if you lack the $30,000 needed to play, you should borrow it.