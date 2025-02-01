Budget 2025 Income Tax Changes: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed sweeping tax reforms for the middle class in the Budget 2025. From zero tax on income of up to ₹12 lakh to cutting the income tax rates proposed in the new tax regime, Budget 2025 came as a much needed relief for the India's middle class.
In what's being dubbed as ‘dream budget’ for middle class, here’s a breakdown of the numbers and income tax calculations to understand the impact.
0-4 lakh rupees
Nil
4-8 lakh rupees
5 per cent
8-12 lakh rupees
10 per cent
12-16 lakh rupees
15 per cent
16-20 lakh rupees
20 per cent
20- 24 lakh rupees
25 per cent
Above 24 lakh rupees
30 per cent
Taxpayers with a normal income (excluding special rate income like capital gains) of up to ₹12 lakh will have no tax liability due to a rebate and reduced slab rates. Those earning ₹12 lakh will receive a tax benefit of ₹80,000, which covers 100% of their tax payable under existing rates. For an income of ₹18 lakh, the benefit is ₹70,000, covering 30% of the tax payable. Similarly, a person earning ₹25 lakh will get a benefit of ₹1,10,000, which accounts for 25% of their tax liability under the current rates.
|Salary income
|1,000,000.00
|1,500,000.00
|2,000,000.00
|2,500,000.00
|3,000,000.00
|Less: Standard deduction
|75,000.00
|75,000.00
|75,000.00
|75,000.00
|75,000.00
|Net Taxable Salary
|925,000.00
|1,425,000.00
|1,925,000.00
|2,425,000.00
|2,925,000.00
|Tax
|42,500.00
|125,000.00
|267,500.00
|417,500.00
|567,500.00
|Less: Rebate under section 87A
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Surcharge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Education Cess
|1,700.00
|5,000.00
|10,700.00
|16,700.00
|22,700.00
|Tax payable
|44,200.00
|130,000.00
|278,200.00
|434,200.00
|590,200.00
|Source: Taxmann
|Salary income
|1,000,000.00
|1,500,000.00
|2,000,000.00
|2,500,000.00
|3,000,000.00
|Less: Standard deduction
|75,000.00
|75,000.00
|75,000.00
|75,000.00
|75,000.00
|Net Taxable Salary
|925,000.00
|1,425,000.00
|1,925,000.00
|2,425,000.00
|2,925,000.00
|Tax
|32,500.00
|93,750.00
|185,000.00
|307,500.00
|457,500.00
|Less: Rebate under section 87A
|32,500.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Surcharge
|-
|-
|-
|Education Cess
|-
|3,750.00
|7,400.00
|12,300.00
|18,300.00
|Tax payable
|-
|97,500.00
|192,400.00
|319,800.00
|475,800.00
|Source: Taxmann
Threshold for TDS and TCS increased: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase in the threshold for Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) on rent from Rs2.40 lakh per annum to Rs6 lakh per annum in her Budget 2025 speech. This effectively raises the monthly limit for TDS deduction on rent from Rs20,000 to Rs50,000, benefiting small taxpayers and easing compliance burdens.
Relief for Senior citizens: The finance minister has proposed to double the limit for tax deduction on interest for senior citizens from the present ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000.
TCS on remittances: Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on remittances under the RBI's Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) has been increased from to Rs10 lakh from Rs7 lakh, and TCS on remittances for education purposes, where the remittance is out of a loan from a financial institution, has been removed.
