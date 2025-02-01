Budget 2025 Income Tax Changes: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed sweeping tax reforms for the middle class in the Budget 2025. From zero tax on income of up to ₹12 lakh to cutting the income tax rates proposed in the new tax regime, Budget 2025 came as a much needed relief for the India's middle class.

In what's being dubbed as ‘dream budget’ for middle class, here’s a breakdown of the numbers and income tax calculations to understand the impact.

Budget 2025: Proposed income tax rates under the new regime

0-4 lakh rupees Nil 4-8 lakh rupees 5 per cent 8-12 lakh rupees 10 per cent 12-16 lakh rupees 15 per cent 16-20 lakh rupees 20 per cent 20- 24 lakh rupees 25 per cent Above 24 lakh rupees 30 per cent

Taxpayers with a normal income (excluding special rate income like capital gains) of up to ₹12 lakh will have no tax liability due to a rebate and reduced slab rates. Those earning ₹12 lakh will receive a tax benefit of ₹80,000, which covers 100% of their tax payable under existing rates. For an income of ₹18 lakh, the benefit is ₹70,000, covering 30% of the tax payable. Similarly, a person earning ₹25 lakh will get a benefit of ₹1,10,000, which accounts for 25% of their tax liability under the current rates.

Tax liability as per old slabs (FY 2024-2025)

Salary income 1,000,000.00 1,500,000.00 2,000,000.00 2,500,000.00 3,000,000.00 Less: Standard deduction 75,000.00 75,000.00 75,000.00 75,000.00 75,000.00 Net Taxable Salary 925,000.00 1,425,000.00 1,925,000.00 2,425,000.00 2,925,000.00 Tax 42,500.00 125,000.00 267,500.00 417,500.00 567,500.00 Less: Rebate under section 87A - - - - Surcharge - - - - Education Cess 1,700.00 5,000.00 10,700.00 16,700.00 22,700.00 Tax payable 44,200.00 130,000.00 278,200.00 434,200.00 590,200.00 Source: Taxmann

How much you will pay according to the proposed income tax rates (FY 2025-26)

Salary income 1,000,000.00 1,500,000.00 2,000,000.00 2,500,000.00 3,000,000.00 Less: Standard deduction 75,000.00 75,000.00 75,000.00 75,000.00 75,000.00 Net Taxable Salary 925,000.00 1,425,000.00 1,925,000.00 2,425,000.00 2,925,000.00 Tax 32,500.00 93,750.00 185,000.00 307,500.00 457,500.00 Less: Rebate under section 87A 32,500.00 - - - - Surcharge - - - Education Cess - 3,750.00 7,400.00 12,300.00 18,300.00 Tax payable - 97,500.00 192,400.00 319,800.00 475,800.00 Source: Taxmann

Other tax reliefs Threshold for TDS and TCS increased: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase in the threshold for Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) on rent from Rs2.40 lakh per annum to Rs6 lakh per annum in her Budget 2025 speech. This effectively raises the monthly limit for TDS deduction on rent from Rs20,000 to Rs50,000, benefiting small taxpayers and easing compliance burdens.

Relief for Senior citizens: The finance minister has proposed to double the limit for tax deduction on interest for senior citizens from the present ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000.