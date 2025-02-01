New vs Old Tax Slabs: How much income tax will you save in the new regime post Budget 2025? Here’s the math

  • New Vs Old Tax Slabs 2025: Budget 2025 introduces significant tax reforms for middle-class taxpayers in India. With zero tax on incomes up to 12 lakh and reduced rates for higher brackets, find out how these changes could save you money in FY26.

Devansh Sharma
Updated1 Feb 2025, 02:04 PM IST
Budget 2025: Income Tax Slabs(Mint)

Budget 2025 Income Tax Changes: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed sweeping tax reforms for the middle class in the Budget 2025. From zero tax on income of up to 12 lakh to cutting the income tax rates proposed in the new tax regime, Budget 2025 came as a much needed relief for the India's middle class.

In what's being dubbed as ‘dream budget’ for middle class, here’s a breakdown of the numbers and income tax calculations to understand the impact.

Budget 2025: Proposed income tax rates under the new regime

0-4 lakh rupees

Nil

4-8 lakh rupees

5 per cent

8-12 lakh rupees

10 per cent

12-16 lakh rupees

15 per cent

16-20 lakh rupees

20 per cent

20- 24 lakh rupees

25 per cent

Above 24 lakh rupees

30 per cent

 

Taxpayers with a normal income (excluding special rate income like capital gains) of up to 12 lakh will have no tax liability due to a rebate and reduced slab rates. Those earning 12 lakh will receive a tax benefit of 80,000, which covers 100% of their tax payable under existing rates. For an income of 18 lakh, the benefit is 70,000, covering 30% of the tax payable. Similarly, a person earning 25 lakh will get a benefit of 1,10,000, which accounts for 25% of their tax liability under the current rates.

Tax liability as per old slabs (FY 2024-2025)

Salary income1,000,000.001,500,000.002,000,000.002,500,000.003,000,000.00
Less: Standard deduction75,000.0075,000.0075,000.0075,000.0075,000.00
Net Taxable Salary925,000.001,425,000.001,925,000.002,425,000.002,925,000.00
      
Tax42,500.00125,000.00267,500.00417,500.00567,500.00
Less: Rebate under section 87A---- 
Surcharge---- 
Education Cess1,700.005,000.0010,700.0016,700.0022,700.00
Tax payable44,200.00130,000.00278,200.00434,200.00590,200.00
Source: Taxmann

How much you will pay according to the proposed income tax rates (FY 2025-26)

Salary income1,000,000.001,500,000.002,000,000.002,500,000.003,000,000.00
Less: Standard deduction75,000.0075,000.0075,000.0075,000.0075,000.00
Net Taxable Salary925,000.001,425,000.001,925,000.002,425,000.002,925,000.00
      
Tax32,500.0093,750.00185,000.00307,500.00457,500.00
Less: Rebate under section 87A32,500.00----
Surcharge-  --
Education Cess-3,750.007,400.0012,300.0018,300.00
Tax payable-97,500.00192,400.00319,800.00475,800.00
Source: Taxmann

Other tax reliefs

Threshold for TDS and TCS increased: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase in the threshold for Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) on rent from Rs2.40 lakh per annum to Rs6 lakh per annum in her Budget 2025 speech. This effectively raises the monthly limit for TDS deduction on rent from Rs20,000 to Rs50,000, benefiting small taxpayers and easing compliance burdens.

Relief for Senior citizens: The finance minister has proposed to double the limit for tax deduction on interest for senior citizens from the present 50,000 to 1,00,000.

TCS on remittances: Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on remittances under the RBI's Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) has been increased from to Rs10 lakh from Rs7 lakh, and TCS on remittances for education purposes, where the remittance is out of a loan from a financial institution, has been removed. 

 

First Published:1 Feb 2025, 02:04 PM IST
