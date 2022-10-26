How salaries are expected to rise in India and across world in 2023?2 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 03:09 PM IST
Asian nations make up eight of the top 10 countries forecast to see real salaries rise, led by India, up 4.6 per cent
Soaring inflation is set to put a major dent in salary increases for the second year running in 2023, according to a new survey that sees just 37% of countries globally expecting to report real-term wage hikes.