How NBFCs are an opportunity for retail investors
The regulator viewed this trend as a systematic risk and increased the risk weight of unsecured lending by banks to NBFCs from 100% to 125%
About two months back, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to limit the banking sector’s ballooning exposure to non-banking financial companies, or NBFCs. The banking regulator had concerns about the banks’ exposure to the NBFCs, which had grown by 400% within 5 years, from ₹3.5 trillion to ₹13.5 trillion. This value does not include banks’ investment in NBFC securitisation transactions, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), commercial papers, co-lending arrangements, etc. Moreover, many banks reached their sectoral limits of lending to NBFCs.