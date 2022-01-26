The Indian Post Office has launched a new Interactive Voice Response (IVR) service for the convenience of its millions of customers. Post office account holders can use the new IVR service to perform a variety of services on their accounts.

Through this service, customers can use this service to get information about interest received on investment, ATM card block, issue of new cards and PPF.

The Department of Posts has recently unveiled its new "Interactive Voice Response (IVR)" facility for Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) account holders. The new facility is available through your mobile phones. According to the circular, now customers having small saving schemes such as PPF, NSC, and others too can use the IVR facility by just dialling the toll-free number of India’s Post which is 18002666868.

The IVR provides post office saving account holders with several options.

If a customer wants any information in the language ‘Hindi,’ just Press 1.

To know the account balance of all the schemes, Press 5, followed by dialling the account number, followed by a hash(#).

To block an ATM card, Press 6, followed by entering the card number, then account number, and 3 after the customer ID number.

The small savings schemes basket comprises 12 instruments including the National Saving Certificate (NSC), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and Sukanya Samridihi Scheme. The government resets the interest rate at the beginning of every quarter.

The government has kept the interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for the January-March period.

For the current quarter, investors will continue to earn an interest of 7.1% in Public Provident Fund (PPF), 7.4% in Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (SCSS), 6.8% in National Saving Certificate (NSC) and 7.6% in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.