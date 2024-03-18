Through a series of moves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has intensified its scrutiny of the credit card industry. Recently, it asked Federal Bank and South Indian Bank to stop issuing new co-branded credit cards, reportedly concerned about the access their fintech partner, OneCard, had to customer data. Earlier this year, the central bank came down heavily on Paytm for not complying with its rules related to KYC and data sharing with non-regulated entities, effectively shutting down its payments bank. This also highlighted RBI's concerns about digital lending. Its recent move on co-branded cards showed that credit cards are also on its radar.