How small businesses can benefit from Udyam registration
Summary
- Such businesses can avail of several schemes and benefits, such as subsidies and quick payments, for which they must register on the government’s portal.
Micro and small businesses and professional organisations play an important role in India, accounting for an estimated 45% to 50% of the country’s business turnover. Many multinational companies (MNCs) and large Indian business houses are increasingly snapping up such businesses and bringing them into their fold.