How small businesses can benefit from Udyam registration

Customers of MSEs are required to pay for goods or services within 15 days of receiving them. However, this period can be extended up to 45 days if there is a written agreement between the MSE and customer. In case the customer delays the payment, the MSE is entitled to interest at three times the bank rate specified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which will compound monthly. The RBI’s current bank rate is 6.75% a year, so the interest rate for delayed payment is about 20% a year. Paying this interest is mandatory for the customer and it cannot be avoided even if there is any agreement to the contrary.

Apart from paying a high interest, customers who delay payments cannot treat this interest as a business expenditure under the Income Tax Act. Also, if the customer has booked the expense in a particular financial year but doesn’t make the payment within the stipulated period and it remains unpaid at the end of the financial year, the expenditure booked will not be deductible that year. It will instead be deductible in the year of payment, according to Section 43B(h) of the Income Tax Act, which took effect from financial year 2023-24.