How the India-UK Double Contribution Convention benefits employers and employees
SummaryThe DCC is designed to facilitate the movement of employees between India and the UK by addressing the complexities of social security contributions
On 6 May, India and the UK took a monumental step in strengthening their economic ties by finalizing a landmark free trade agreement (FTA). It’s not just a trade pact; it represents a commitment to fostering deeper economic collaboration between two of the world's largest democracies. Alongside the FTA, both nations have agreed to negotiate a reciprocal social security treaty—the Double Contributions Convention (DCC)—which is expected to significantly impact businesses and employees moving between the two countries.