How the sequence of returns risk can be a spoiler for your retirement
The volatility of returns in equity always poses a risk, but this risk becomes more pronounced during retirement
Imagine a retiree investing just 50% of their corpus in December 2007, at the peak of euphoria in the Indian equity market during the 2003-07 bull run. The BSE Sensex closed above 20,000 on 11 December 2007. By October 2008, the retiree would have notionally lost more than 60% of their equity corpus when the Sensex plummeted below 8,000. This risk, wherein negative market returns occur early in retirement or even during the last leg of working years, impacting the longevity of retirement savings, is known as sequence of returns risk.