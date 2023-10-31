How This Year’s Hottest Investment Could End Up Costing You
Eric Wallerstein ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 31 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM IST
SummaryMoney-market funds are seeing record interest, but advisers say cash is no substitute for stocks and bonds
Cash has rarely been this hot on Wall Street. Financial advisers warn holding too much can burn a hole in your portfolio.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less