How This Year’s Hottest Investment Could End Up Costing You

Taxes are another consideration, and often a big one. Interest payments on money-market funds are generally taxed as ordinary income, not at dividend or capital-gain rates. How the income is taxed at the federal or state level will depend on the investments a fund holds. Interest from U.S. Treasury debt, for example, is taxable at the federal level, but not for states. However, many government money-market funds now hold repurchase agreements, which are generally taxable at the state level. In other words, it’s complicated; taxes can lower headline yields for those who aren’t careful.

