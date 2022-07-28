How to accumulate 1 crore for higher education in 7 years

The idea here is that over the five years, the volatility of the equity markets would have evened out and the investor will benefit from market returns. After five years, you can repeat this experiment for the next five years and so on. Of course, one would need to take into account your other sources of funds/income (like pension) while doing this. For this reason, it would be better if you sit with a fee-only financial planner and devise an investment schedule and allocation plan to suit your needs.