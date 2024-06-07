How to calculate interest on a personal loan? Here's a guide to help you understand
For a fast and simple estimate of your personal loan EMI, you can employ the simple interest formula. Yet, for a more precise understanding of the total interest you'll incur on your loan, it's strongly advised to utilise an online loan calculator.
The price of taking out a personal loan from a lender is its interest. It acts as a charge for the right to use the resources held by the bank. Throughout the loan term, the remaining loan balance is used to compute this interest.