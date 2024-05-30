Money
How to create a fool-proof will to ensure a smooth inheritance
Aprajita Sharma 7 min read 30 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- Will-creation is a simple affair. But it would do you well to seek professional help, especially if complex inheritance matters are involved
Delhi-based Sachin Chopra, 46, suffered a tough time when his father died intestate during the covid-19 years. He ran pillar to post to get his father's assets transferred in his name. His mother had also passed away, but she was still the nominee in some of his father's investments. It made the process even more complex.
