How to earn rewards on payments of electricity, other bills
New Delhi: The Amazon Pay app allows users to recharge its wallet balance only through debit cards or UPI (Unified Payments Interface). It has barred credit cards for this purpose. This would mean credit card holders cannot earn cashback rewards on loading their Amazon Pay wallet. Well, here’s a workaround to this. Apart from debit cards, an user can also load the wallet using an Amazon gift card, which can be bought with a credit card. So, you earn rewards on buying a gift card, which can then be used to load the Amazon Pay balance.