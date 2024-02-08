How to Handle Making More—or Less—Money Than Your Friends
Julia Carpenter , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Feb 2024, 11:42 AM IST
SummaryA change in someone’s financial situation can upend relationships. The best advice: Talk about it.
Over the past year, I’ve watched as one friend lost a job, another scored a life-changing bonus, two took huge pay cuts and yet another sold a home at a large profit. As for me, my financial life sort of stayed the same.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less