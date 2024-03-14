How to invest? More than ever, it depends on who you are

“There is no alternative" to stocks was the consensus among financial advisers not long ago, no matter who you were. Now, your specific financial needs should very much determine how you invest.

Stocks are still the default investment in a strong economy. At the same time, bond yields remain the most attractive in 16 years. And if you are searching for elevated returns, cash is even better: Money-market funds pay 5%.

This embarrassment of riches is a departure from the post-2008 period, in which near-zero rates made equities the only source of big returns. It is also uncommon historically: Looking at quarterly data since 1960 for the U.S., only 13% of the time has the economy expanded faster than 2% while cash returns were above bond returns and yields in the fixed-income market were still above 4%.

So what to do? Traditional advice on asset allocation holds that stocks are best for those saving for retirement decades down the line, whereas those setting aside funds to, say, put down a deposit for a home in the next couple of years should leave it in cash. Somewhere in the middle are people who will perhaps retire in five years, or who are starting to save to send a teenage son or daughter to college. They should bias their portfolios toward bonds.The historical record broadly backs this up. The compound annual return since 1960 of investing in stocks has averaged around 11%, no matter whether the funds were taken out a year, five years or 20 years after the initial investment. But equities are more volatile, which makes a one-year investment horizon risky regardless of averages.

In the worst example from the past, buying $1,000 in equities at the 2007 market top left investors with only $637 a year later. Over time, the danger abates: With a 20-year time frame, even choosing the worst entry point would have transformed $1,000 into $1,765.

When it comes to the few quarters that match today’s characteristics—strong growth, high yields, even higher cash rates—the picture is clearer. On a one-year performance basis, stocks weren’t just riskier, they also returned less on average than bonds and cash. This was because of a combination of weak equity returns—often due to a frothy market such as the 2000 dot-com bubble—and strong performance from the other two asset classes.

In fact, cash ruled supreme over one year. Its returns almost matched those of fixed income, but without risk of capital loss. That brings home the point that, when rates are this high, those who may need the money in one or two years’ time are better off leaving it in the bank.

Bonds were the best investment over five-year horizons. Their annual returns were almost on a par with stocks for far less risk. Historically, investors have still occasionally lost money: Buying a 10-year Treasury for $1,000 in the final quarter of 2017, for example, left them with only $969 by the end of 2022. But this isn’t the case in periods similar to today, thanks to high yields: The worst-case scenario still resulted in $1,225 in the bank.

Extend the time frame to two decades, though, and equities had no substitute: $1,000 was turned, on average, into $9,993. For bonds and cash it was $5,192 and $3,527, respectively.

This would appear to confirm that there are good reasons to invest in each of the three big asset classes right now. Yet many seem to have chosen a “barbell" strategy of favoring cash and equities over the space in between. Data by State Street shows that institutional investors only have 27% of their holdings in bonds, when the historical average is 31%.

One lesson is to remember the value of fixed income. But the broader one is that, even more than usual, asset allocations need to fit investment horizons. Timing the market is often less important than timing oneself.

