How to invest? More than ever, it depends on who you are
SummaryStocks might still be the best choice for very long-term investors, but cash and bonds are best for those with short and medium-term goals, respectively.
“There is no alternative" to stocks was the consensus among financial advisers not long ago, no matter who you were. Now, your specific financial needs should very much determine how you invest.
