How to invest? More than ever, it depends on who you are

So what to do? Traditional advice on asset allocation holds that stocks are best for those saving for retirement decades down the line, whereas those setting aside funds to, say, put down a deposit for a home in the next couple of years should leave it in cash. Somewhere in the middle are people who will perhaps retire in five years, or who are starting to save to send a teenage son or daughter to college. They should bias their portfolios toward bonds.The historical record broadly backs this up. The compound annual return since 1960 of investing in stocks has averaged around 11%, no matter whether the funds were taken out a year, five years or 20 years after the initial investment. But equities are more volatile, which makes a one-year investment horizon risky regardless of averages.