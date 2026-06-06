How to make venture capital like returns in the listed market — Shankar Sharma reveals complete framework

Many retail investors think that spotting a potential multibagger stock is all about predicting which company will become the next big success story. Though, this approach may work for some, there is no quick or fully accurate strategy to spot such a company. This is a point that Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant and First Global, stresses on. He believes that finding a potential multibagger often comes down to identifying neglected stocks, understanding what could change their fortunes and looking at multiple opportunities to improve the odds of success, similar to how venture capitalist firms do it.

“Let's get one idea out of everybody's heads that you're going to find that one great company that is going to deliver you all the money,” he said while speaking at Mint ExtraClass. He believes luck plays a bigger role here.

It may be worth mentioning, throughout the podcast, Sharma was sharply critical of venture capitalists. He maintained that retail investors typically rely on financial performance, governance standards, management quality, and competitive analysis when allocating capital. Venture capital, by contrast, often involves placing bets on a founder's long-term vision before a business has demonstrated those fundamentals. To put it in perspective, he cited the uncertainty surrounding developments near the Strait of Hormuz and the difficulty of anticipating the duration of the US-Iran conflict.

He also specifically stressed on the importance of scaling exposure in a company only when the market confirms the thesis because it may not work every time and this is why VCs don't make profits on their every bet.

How to make VC like returns in listed market? While responding to the question on how an investor can make VC like returns in listed market, Sharma shared the framework that he follows.

“You have to find companies or a group of companies that used to be decent but went through very bad time. They have lost weight relatively in the sector that they were in or in the index that they were in,” he said, meaning investors should look for companies whose overall ratios have become compressed.

“The most important ratio that you should look at is their weight in the index divided by their sales. If this ratio was 10 and now it is only 0.1 or 0.5, it's telling you that it has now gone into the deep undervalued zone,” he noted, though he warned that one should not invest more than 20% of their capital into such companies at once.

He also advised that people should check if those companies have some good debt. “Some debt is good because see enterprise value when the stock price starts to move because of good fundamentals not because of manipulation,” he said. As the podcast continued, he also gave tips on how to spot these “fallen angels” and pick the company that has potential to become a multibagger.

How to spot ‘fallen angels’ in the market Sharma said most investors make the mistake of looking for future winners among stocks where everybody else is investing. He reiterated that he prefers companies that were once popular in the stock market but have spent years going through difficult conditions.

“Once you find a bunch of these losers, then you start to analyze them for obvious signs that is there a catalyst building up. You don't have to be ahead of time," the senior executive said. He further advised that an investor should invest in such a stock only after its price has risen 50% because investing too early can lead to waste of time by just waiting for things to turn around.

“I would rather buy a 10 rupees stock at 15 rupees or even 20 rupees than buy it at 10 rupees because sometimes the waiting can be very painful,” he said, adding that the key is to find companies that have lost a lot of weight or what he described as “old and fallen angels” which refers to good companies that went through a bad phase and then restructured.

“There is enough evidence that the restructuring is underway, but the trend has not yet started reversing. You put them on your watchlist and wait for the catalyst,” he said during the podcast.

Revenue growth matters more than profit initially One of Sharma's favourite early indicators is revenue growth. While profits can be affected by accounting decisions, he argued that consistent improvement in sales is a better signal that demand is returning.

“Usually you will find a good set of quarterly numbers and the good set does not mean profits. Good means only top line. I know top line can be manipulated as much but not quite as much as bottom line,” he said. Top line refers to a company's total revenue or gross sales.

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To substantiate his point, he gave the example of Titan. “So let's say Titan was a good case in point had a terrible time throughout the '90s."

The turning point came when its jewellery business, Tanishq started getting traction, creating new avenue of growth which was unrelated to Titan's original watches business. However, Sharma said investors should not rush to invest based solely on a hypothesis.

“So you can have a hypothesis. I prefer to see the hypothesis actually play itself out to some extent before I commit capital,” he said.

Never buy aggressively at the bottom Sharma also noted that he never buys stocks when their value is declining, as he prefers to pick stocks that has an upward trend.

“I don't buy falling prices. I never do that because when prices are falling I tend to be more suspicious because these are companies which are turnarounds. They're coming out of a bad patch. I don't want to be brave,” he said.

Giving an example, he said that “when the price starts to rise, say it was 50 rupees and it went to 75 rupees, I doubled my position. When it went to 125 rupees, I added more." This is how he makes profits in the market, without risking a continued downward trend.

Let the market validate your thesis According to Sharma, investing is not about proving that you are right before everyone else. The market should give a confirmation on whether your thesis on a stock pick was right or not.