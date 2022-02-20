How to open Public Provident Fund, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts with SBI

How to open Public Provident Fund, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts with SBI2 min read . 09:26 AM IST
SBI allow customers to open Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) accounts online
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SBI allow customers to open Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) accounts online
Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the limited risk-free investment tools that can yield a higher average rate of inflation. PPF enjoys an EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) tax status. This means that the returns, maturity amount and the overall interest earned during the period of investment are tax-free. Currently, the PPF account offers an interest rate of 7.1 per cent. PPF accounts can be opened with post offices or authorised commercial banks. The State Bank of India (SBI) allow customers to open PPF accounts online. The documents required to open PPF accounts are - nomination form, passport size photograph, copy of Permanent Account Number (PAN) card, ID proof and residence proof as per bank's KYC norms.
Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the limited risk-free investment tools that can yield a higher average rate of inflation. PPF enjoys an EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) tax status. This means that the returns, maturity amount and the overall interest earned during the period of investment are tax-free. Currently, the PPF account offers an interest rate of 7.1 per cent. PPF accounts can be opened with post offices or authorised commercial banks. The State Bank of India (SBI) allow customers to open PPF accounts online. The documents required to open PPF accounts are - nomination form, passport size photograph, copy of Permanent Account Number (PAN) card, ID proof and residence proof as per bank's KYC norms.
Steps to open PPF account in SBI:
Steps to open PPF account in SBI:
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a government-backed small savings scheme. SSY accounts can be opened with post offices or authorised commercial banks. One of the banks providing the service to open a Sukanya Samriddhi account is the State Bank of India (SBI). Currently, the SSY account offers an interest rate of 7.6 per cent.
The documents required to open SSY accounts are- SSY Account opening form, beneficiary’s birth certificate, address proof of the guardian or parents of the beneficiary, ID proof of the guardian or parents of the beneficiary.
Steps to open an SSY account in SBI:
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!