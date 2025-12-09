How to prepare for big ticket bills before they knock
Shefali Anand 5 min read 09 Dec 2025, 11:05 am IST
Summary
Standard emergency funds cover job loss, but dental surgeries, home termite damage often require a separate ‘shock absorber’ fund. By earmarking specific SIPs or arbitrage funds for these gaps, investors can protect their long-term portfolios from the erosion caused by unexpected bills.
A few years ago, when Prasanna Singh, 52, a Delhi-based entrepreneur, went to get new dentures made for his father, he was taken aback to learn that it would cost lakhs of rupees.
