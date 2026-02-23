How to regain control when you’re caught in a credit card debt trap

Over the past five years, new credit card issuance has grown at nearly 20% compounded annually. The number of active credit cards has more than doubled from 55 million in FY20 to over 111 million in FY25, while outstanding balances have ballooned from about ₹30,500 crore in FY15 to nearly ₹2.9 lakh crore by FY25, according to industry estimates and RBI data.