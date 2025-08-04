Step-by-step guide to reporting equity capital gains while filing tax returns
Reporting equity capital gains while filing income tax returns is complex due to mandatory scrip-wise disclosure (especially for shares bought before 31 January 2018) and new tax rates after 23 July 2024.
In recent years, filing income tax returns (ITR) has become more streamlined, thanks to the income tax e-filing website that automatically fills in details related to salary and interest income. However, for taxpayers with capital gains, particularly from shares and equity mutual funds (MFs), the process remains complex and time-consuming.