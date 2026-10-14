How to save thousands on national highway tolls: What is NHAI's FASTag Annual Pass? Should you apply for it? Explained

Frequent highway journeys can add thousands of rupees to your toll bills. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) offers a FASTag Annual Pass for eligible motorists. It bundles toll crossings into one payment, helping regular highway users reduce travel costs.

What is NHAI's FASTag Annual Pass? The FASTag Annual Pass costs ₹3,075 and covers up to 200 toll crossings at participating plazas. It remains valid for one year from activation or until those crossings are used. Whichever limit comes first ends the pass. Savings depend on how frequently you travel and the tolls you would otherwise pay.

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The scheme covers private, non-commercial cars, jeeps and vans. Commercial vehicles, taxis and trucks cannot use it. Each pass is linked to one vehicle registration number and a specific FASTag. You cannot transfer it to another car.

How does FASTag Annual Pass work? You can use the pass at more than 1,150 designated highway and expressway fee plazas. These include participating toll plazas on National Highways and National Expressways across the country.

State highways and independent municipal toll roads are outside its coverage. Charges there continue to come from your regular FASTag balance.

The pass works with your existing FASTag, so you don't need a new physical tag. It connects to the FASTag linked with your vehicle registration number. At an eligible plaza, the system recognises your active pass and raises the barrier. Instead of deducting the toll amount, it reduces your remaining trip balance.

How trips are counted depends on the toll system. At point-based plazas, each crossing counts as one trip. A return journey through the same plaza, therefore, requires two trips. Under closed tolling, one entry and exit together count as a single trip.

Once 200 trips are used, normal FASTag deductions resume automatically. The same happens when the pass reaches the end of its validity period. Frequent users can potentially save thousands compared with paying separate tolls or buying monthly passes.

Should you apply for it? Before buying the pass, check whether toll plazas on your usual routes accept it. For example, regular journeys through participating national highway plazas could make the pass useful. However, trips that mainly involve state highways or municipal toll roads will incur separate charges.

Next, estimate how many eligible crossings you will make within a year. At point-based plazas, travelling through the same plaza twice daily uses two crossings. Doing this for 100 days would use all 200 crossings.

Compare the ₹3,075 pass cost with your expected toll payments. Check your FASTag history; do you spend that much on national highway tolls?

If you travel only occasionally, your savings could be limited. Frequent eligible journeys could offer better value, depending on the toll charges you pay. If you are planning a road trip across multiple states, this pass could be highly useful.

How to apply? You can apply for the FASTag Annual Pass through the official Rajmargyatra app or the NHAI/Rajmargyatra web portal. Start by logging in with your mobile number and completing OTP verification.

Enter your vehicle registration number to check eligibility. The process also verifies your vehicle's details against the VAHAN database.