How to switch depository participants without changing your demat accounts? MintGenie explains
Demat account offers benefits for trading and investing in stocks, mutual funds, and bonds. Shifting to a new broker may be necessary due to various reasons. Transferring a demat account requires proper documentation and steps for a seamless process.
