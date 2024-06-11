How to tackle concerns regarding a trustee’s management of property
The trustee is obligated to act in terms of the mandate given by the settlor/author of the trust under the trust deed and also perform in a bona fide manner
‘A’ has established a trust to manage his extensive portfolio of real estate assets for the benefit of his children and grandchildren. He appointed his longtime friend, ‘B’, as the trustee. Recently, some beneficiaries have raised concerns about the management of the trust properties, questioning whether ‘B’ is fulfilling his duties properly. In a trust, what are the fiduciary responsibilities of trustees regarding the management of trust property?
—Name withheld on request.