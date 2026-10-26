How ultra-rich investors structure family trusts to protect generational wealth: Key structures, benefits and tax Rules

Wealthy families use private trusts to manage succession and keep assets together across generations. A family trust holds assets for relatives, with trustees managing them under agreed rules.
In India, these arrangements come under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. A trust is not a separate company or an automatic shield against taxes.
The person trust is called the settlor. Its structure determines how much control the settlor retains and how beneficiaries receive wealth. Two choices involve revocable versus irrevocable trusts, and specific versus discretionary trusts.
A revocable trust allows the settlor to undo the arrangement. Its income is taxed as the settlor’s income, offering no tax saving.
An irrevocable trust gives up that control and provides stronger asset protection. However, retaining excessive powers may result in the arrangement being treated as revocable.
Specific trusts fix each beneficiary’s share in the trust deed. Discretionary trusts let trustees decide who receives money, how much, and when.
This flexibility helps families respond when beneficiaries’ needs change. One arrangement makes parents initial beneficiaries, with children becoming secondary beneficiaries after their deaths.
India currently has no estate or inheritance tax. Families may still consider trusts because they fear such taxes could return. However, transfers through wills are already tax neutral. A trust mainly adds control over how and when heirs receive wealth.
Putting assets into a trust requires planning. Under the earlier tax law, gifting assets to irrevocable trusts did not trigger any capital gains for the settlor.
Gifts received by trusts created solely for relatives can qualify for exemption. Deeds allowing non-relatives to join have faced challenges from tax officers.
The Income-tax Act, 2025 applies from 1 April 2026, with the sections renumbered. In specific trusts, trustees pay tax as representatives, using each beneficiary’s rate.
Discretionary trusts usually face the maximum marginal rate, including on dividends, rent and capital gains. Business income generally also attracts the highest rate.
A 2025 tribunal decision suggested surcharge could depend on actual income. This may reduce tax for smaller trusts, but requires advice. Families should avoid assuming that every trust receives favourable tax treatment.
Careful drafting matters because unspecified beneficiary shares can lead to discretionary trust taxation. Trusts need their own PAN and must file returns when earning taxable income. State stamp duty applies, and immovable property must be registered.
Inherited assets receive no revised purchase cost at death in India. Heirs retain the previous owner’s cost and holding period, preserving tax liabilities.
Family trusts, therefore, support succession, flexibility and control rather than blanket tax avoidance. Lawyers and chartered accountants should guide creation.
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