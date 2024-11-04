How undiagnosed cognitive decline eats into seniors’ retirement savings
SummaryResearch finds retirees who suffer severe memory loss face tens of thousands of dollars in lost savings, primarily through bad investments.
Undiagnosed cognitive decline can cost seniors tens of thousands of dollars in retirement savings through bad investments or financial scams, according to new research.
