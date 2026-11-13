HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026: Check top 5 on the rich list — Details, complete list

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has topped the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026, which tracks leaders of Indian origin, irrespective of passport, who have founded or lead the world’s most valuable companies headquartered outside India.
Companies were ranked by value, defined as market capitalisation for listed companies and Hurun Research valuations for unlisted companies, with a cut-off date of 25 June 2026. The list recognises 236 CEOs, MDs, Chairpersons and Founders across 200 companies, all headquartered outside India.
According to Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India, the most striking finding of this year’s list is that 125 of the 236 Global Indians did not found their companies. "They were selected by global boards to lead some of the world’s most valuable businesses, from Google and Microsoft to Novartis and Chanel. Founding a company shows ambition, but being chosen to lead one shows the world’s trust,” he added.
According to the report, Alphabet's Sundar Pichai leads the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026, as the company is valued at $4.2 trillion. He is followed by Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, Micron Technology's Chairman, CEO and President Sanjay Mehrotra, YouTube's Neal Mohan, and Google Cloud's Thomas Kurian.
The top 5 combined are worth $9.1 trillion, while three of the companies on the list are Software and Services. Of the five, Micron recorded the sharpest rise in the top 5, with its value up 1,174% since the 2024 list.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.