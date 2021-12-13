I am US citizen, inherited father's property in India. What are income tax rules?

Answer: Please note that there is no tax liability in India when one inherits any property. The tax liability arises only when the inherited asset is sold. Her share of profits on sale of the inherited property will be taxed under the head “Capital Gains". The same are taxed as short term or long term depending on the period for which the property was held by the current holders along with the previous owner who had paid for it. If the combined holding period is more than two years the profits will be taxed as long term @ 20% plus cess of the proportionate share of profits after deducting the indexed cost from the sale price. Your sister can use ITR 2 for this purpose as she will have capital gains and also the fact that she is a non-resident under income tax laws.