I asked ChatGPT: How to build ₹10 crore retirement corpus? The answer was a wake up call

How to invest according to your age to build a ₹10 crore corpus – Here's what AI answered, it was literally was a wake up call

I asked Chatgpt that “how much one should invest through mutual funds according to their age to build a ₹10 crore retirement corpus. Neil: 20 years, Dipto: 25 years, Sanjay: 30 years and Rakesh: 40 years”

How to build a ₹ 10 crore corpus To estimate how much each person should invest monthly via mutual funds to build a Rs10 crore retirement corpus, we need to make a few standard assumptions:

Expected return: 12% annually (equity mutual funds, long-term)

Investment mode: Monthly SIP

Retirement age: 60 years



Also Read | 1 crore in 15 years: I asked ChatGPT how to plan my SIP as a Bengaluru Engineer

Required SIP by Age Neil (Age 20) — 40 years to invest Time is strongly on his side

Required SIP: ₹ 5,000 – ₹ 6,000/month Thanks to compounding over 4 decades, even a small SIP grows massively.

Dipto (Age 25) — 35 years to invest Still excellent runway

Required SIP: ₹ 10,000 – ₹ 12,000/month A 5-year delay nearly doubles the monthly requirement.

Sanjay (Age 30) — 30 years to invest Compounding window starts shrinking

Required SIP: ₹ 20,000 – ₹ 25,000/month Notice the steep jump — time is the biggest factor.

Rakesh (Age 40) — 20 years to invest Late starter, aggressive saving needed

Required SIP: ₹ 80,000 – ₹ 1,00,000/month At this stage, discipline + higher allocation to equities becomes crucial.

What is the math behind it? The numbers come straight from the future value of a SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) formula — this is just compound interest applied to monthly investments.

The Core Formula (SIP Future Value)

FV=P× r(1+r)n−1​×(1+r)

What each term means: FV = Future value ( ₹ 10 crore target)

10 crore target) P = Monthly SIP amount (what we solve for)

r = Monthly return = annual return ÷ 12

n = Total number of months (years × 12) Let's take the example of Neil (Age 20) to understand this more clearly

Years to invest = 40 → n = 480 months

Annual return = 12% → r = 1% (0.01 per month)

Target = ₹ 10 crore = ₹ 1,00,00,0000

10 crore = 1,00,00,0000 So, the estimated investment amount is ₹ 5–6K/month

The key driver is this part: (1+r)n. Small changes in n (time) create massive changes in output, i.e. in 20 years your money grows 10x, in 30 years it grows about 30x and it grows 97× in 40 years time