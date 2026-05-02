I asked ChatGPT: How to build ₹10 crore retirement corpus? The answer was a wake up call

How to invest according to your age to build a ₹10 crore corpus – Here's what AI answered, it was literally was a wake up call
I asked Chatgpt that “how much one should invest through mutual funds according to their age to build a ₹10 crore retirement corpus. Neil: 20 years, Dipto: 25 years, Sanjay: 30 years and Rakesh: 40 years”
To estimate how much each person should invest monthly via mutual funds to build a Rs10 crore retirement corpus, we need to make a few standard assumptions:
Thanks to compounding over 4 decades, even a small SIP grows massively.
A 5-year delay nearly doubles the monthly requirement.
Notice the steep jump — time is the biggest factor.
At this stage, discipline + higher allocation to equities becomes crucial.
The numbers come straight from the future value of a SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) formula — this is just compound interest applied to monthly investments.
The Core Formula (SIP Future Value)
FV=P× r(1+r)n−1×(1+r)
Let's take the example of Neil (Age 20) to understand this more clearly
The key driver is this part: (1+r)n. Small changes in n (time) create massive changes in output, i.e. in 20 years your money grows 10x, in 30 years it grows about 30x and it grows 97× in 40 years time
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.
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