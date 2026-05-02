I asked ChatGPT: How to build ₹10 crore retirement corpus? The answer was a wake up call

Investing in mutual funds varies by age to build a 10 crore corpus. Younger investors benefit from compounding over decades, while older investors face increased monthly requirements. 

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated2 May 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Age-Based Investment Tips: How to Grow a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 Crore Retirement Fund
Age-Based Investment Tips: How to Grow a ₹10 Crore Retirement Fund

How to invest according to your age to build a 10 crore corpus – Here's what AI answered, it was literally was a wake up call

I asked Chatgpt that “how much one should invest through mutual funds according to their age to build a 10 crore retirement corpus. Neil: 20 years, Dipto: 25 years, Sanjay: 30 years and Rakesh: 40 years”

How to build a 10 crore corpus

To estimate how much each person should invest monthly via mutual funds to build a Rs10 crore retirement corpus, we need to make a few standard assumptions:

  • Expected return: 12% annually (equity mutual funds, long-term)
  • Investment mode: Monthly SIP
  • Retirement age: 60 years

Also Read | 1 crore in 15 years: I asked ChatGPT how to plan my SIP as a Bengaluru Engineer

Required SIP by Age

Neil (Age 20) — 40 years to invest

  • Time is strongly on his side
  • Required SIP: 5,000 – 6,000/month

Thanks to compounding over 4 decades, even a small SIP grows massively.

Dipto (Age 25) — 35 years to invest

  • Still excellent runway
  • Required SIP: 10,000 – 12,000/month

A 5-year delay nearly doubles the monthly requirement.

Sanjay (Age 30) — 30 years to invest

  • Compounding window starts shrinking
  • Required SIP: 20,000 – 25,000/month

Notice the steep jump — time is the biggest factor.

Rakesh (Age 40) — 20 years to invest

  • Late starter, aggressive saving needed
  • Required SIP: 80,000 – 1,00,000/month

At this stage, discipline + higher allocation to equities becomes crucial.

What is the math behind it?

The numbers come straight from the future value of a SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) formula — this is just compound interest applied to monthly investments.

The Core Formula (SIP Future Value)

FV=P× r(1+r)n−1​×(1+r)

What each term means:

  • FV = Future value ( 10 crore target)
  • P = Monthly SIP amount (what we solve for)
  • r = Monthly return = annual return ÷ 12
  • n = Total number of months (years × 12)

Let's take the example of Neil (Age 20) to understand this more clearly

  • Years to invest = 40 → n = 480 months
  • Annual return = 12% → r = 1% (0.01 per month)
  • Target = 10 crore = 1,00,00,0000
  • So, the estimated investment amount is 5–6K/month

Also Read | From ₹10 LPA to ₹30 LPA in 2 years: I asked ChatGPT how to upgrade my salary

The key driver is this part: (1+r)n. Small changes in n (time) create massive changes in output, i.e. in 20 years your money grows 10x, in 30 years it grows about 30x and it grows 97× in 40 years time

Strategic Advice:

  • Ages 20–30: Focus on starting early + increasing SIP annually (step-up SIP)
  • Ages 30–40: Combine higher SIP + periodic lump sum investments
  • Age 40+: Consider increasing income allocation toward investments, extending retirement age (if feasible) and also avoid overly conservative portfolios

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.

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