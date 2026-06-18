I asked ChatGPT if quitting my ₹80,000 job for food cafe in Delhi was wise? It saw ₹3 lakh monthly potential

As a 35-year-old parent living in the national capital and earning ₹80,000 a month, is it possible for me to start a business venture with savings of ₹20 lakh? Seeking an in-depth understanding of the financial realities and feasibility, I turned to AI for answers - and its response left me stunned.

My ChatGPT prompt I am a 35-year-old graphic designer based in Delhi. I currently earn a monthly salary of ₹50,000 from my full-time job. I live with my parents and have a wife and a young child, all of whom depend on me financially. My family's day-to-day expenses are primarily covered by my salary, making me the main breadwinner of the household.

Over the years, I have managed to save approximately ₹20 lakh. I am now considering investing a significant portion of these savings into starting my own business and quitting my job. Specifically, I am interested in opening a small food café in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi.

The café would not be a large establishment. I plan to focus on popular fast-food items such as burgers, sandwiches, wraps, fries, momos, and shakes, targeting students, office-goers, and local residents. The estimated monthly rent for the shop is around ₹80,000. I expect to hire two chefs initially and possibly one helper or cashier depending on operational needs.

I do not have prior experience in the food and beverage industry, as my professional background is entirely in graphic design. Therefore, I would like a realistic assessment of the business from both a financial and operational perspective.

Please provide a detailed breakdown of: Initial setup costs (interiors, kitchen equipment, furniture, signage, POS system, licences, security deposit, etc.)

Monthly operating expenses (rent, salaries, raw materials, electricity, water, internet, packaging, maintenance, marketing, delivery platform commissions, taxes, etc.)

Approximate working capital required for the first 6–12 months

Expected monthly revenue and profit scenarios (conservative, moderate, and optimistic)

Break-even analysis and how long it may take to recover my investment

Key risks involved in running a small café in Delhi

Whether ₹ 20 lakh is sufficient capital or if additional funds may be required

20 lakh is sufficient capital or if additional funds may be required Whether it would be advisable to quit my current ₹ 80,000-per-month job immediately or continue working while setting up the business

80,000-per-month job immediately or continue working while setting up the business The chances of success for a first-time entrepreneur entering the food business without prior industry experience

Any alternative business ideas that may offer a better risk-reward profile given my financial situation, family responsibilities, and professional background. Please provide a practical, numbers-based analysis rather than a motivational answer, keeping in mind that I have a wife, child, and parents who depend on my income.

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1. Estimated Initial Setup Cost Shop Security Deposit

Most landlords in Delhi ask for 3–6 months' rent.

Rent: ₹ 80,000/month

80,000/month Deposit (4–6 months): ₹ 3.2 lakh– ₹ 4.8 lakh

3.2 lakh– 4.8 lakh Interior & Renovation

Basic interiors: ₹ 3 lakh– ₹ 5 lakh

3 lakh– 5 lakh Branding and signage: ₹ 50,000– ₹ 1 lakh Kitchen Equipment Grill

Deep fryer

Refrigerator

Freezer

Sandwich maker

Exhaust system

Work tables

Estimated cost: ₹ 3 lakh– ₹ 5 lakh

3 lakh– 5 lakh Furniture

Tables and chairs for 15–25 customers

Estimated cost: ₹ 1 lakh– ₹ 2 lakh POS & Billing System

Billing machine

Software

QR payment setup

Estimated cost: ₹ 20,000– ₹ 50,000 Licences FSSAI

GST registration

Municipal permissions

Estimated cost: ₹ 20,000– ₹ 50,000

20,000– 50,000 Opening Inventory

Raw materials

Packaging

Initial supplies Estimated cost: ₹50,000– ₹1 lakh

Item Cost Deposit ₹ 3.2–4.8 lakh Interiors ₹ 3–5 lakh Kitchen ₹ 3–5 lakh Furniture ₹ 1–2 lakh POS & licences ₹ 0.5–1 lakh Inventory ₹ 0.5–1 lakh Total ₹ 11–19 lakh

A realistic figure is around ₹15 lakh.

Monthly Operating Expenses

Expense Monthly Cost Rent ₹ 80,000 2 chefs ₹ 60,000 Helper/Cashier ₹ 18,000 Electricity ₹ 15,000 Internet & Software ₹ 2,000 Maintenance ₹ 5,000 Marketing ₹ 10,000 Miscellaneous ₹ 10,000 Total Fixed Cost ₹ 2 lakh/month

Variable Costs

Food businesses typically spend:

Raw materials: 30–35% of sales

Packaging: 3–5%

Delivery commissions: 20–30% on online orders

Assume approximately 40% of sales goes into variable costs.

3. Working Capital Requirement Most first-time cafés lose money initially.

You should ideally keep:

6 months operating reserve = ₹ 12 lakh

12 lakh 12 months reserve = ₹ 24 lakh Since setup itself may cost ₹15 lakh, your ₹20 lakh savings are unlikely to provide enough cushion.

4. Revenue Scenarios Conservative Scenario

Daily Sales

50 customers/day

Average bill: ₹ 200 Revenue:

50 × ₹ 200 × 30 days = ₹ 3 lakh/month Profit Calculation

Revenue: ₹3 lakh

Less:

Food cost (35%): ₹1.05 lakh

Fixed expenses: ₹2 lakh

Monthly result:

Loss of approximately ₹5,000– ₹20,000

Moderate Scenario Daily Sales

80 customers/day

Average bill: ₹ 220 Revenue: ₹5.3 lakh/month

Expenses:

Food cost: ₹1.85 lakh

Fixed costs: ₹2 lakh

Profit:

Approximately ₹1.2–1.4 lakh/month

Optimistic Scenario Daily Sales

120 customers/day

Average bill: ₹250

Revenue:

₹9 lakh/month

Profit:

₹3–4 lakh/month

However, most new cafés do not reach this level quickly.

5. Break-Even Analysis Fixed costs ≈ ₹2 lakh/month

If food cost is 35%, you need roughly:

₹3.1 lakh monthly sales just to break even

That means:

Around ₹10,000 sales every day

About 50 customers daily with ₹200 average bill

Many cafés struggle to reach this consistently.

6. Investment Recovery If profit averages ₹50,000/month

₹15 lakh investment recovery:

Around 25 years

If profit averages ₹1 lakh/month

Recovery:

Around 12–15 months

If profit averages ₹1.5 lakh/month

Recovery: Around 8–10 months

Most cafés take 2–4 years to generate meaningful returns because initial months are usually weak.

7. Key Risks Competition

Lajpat Nagar already has:

Established cafés

Fast-food chains

Street food vendors

Cloud kitchens

High Rent ₹80,000 rent is substantial.

A few bad months can quickly drain savings.

No Industry Experience

Food businesses require expertise in:

Inventory management

Staff management

Hygiene

Recipe standardization

Vendor relationships

Staff Turnover

Chefs frequently change jobs.

Many cafés suffer when key cooks leave.

Online Delivery Dependence

Platforms take significant commissions, reducing profitability.

8. Is ₹ 20 Lakh Enough? In my view, no.

You may spend:

₹15 lakh on setup

Leaving only ₹5 lakh reserve

₹5 lakh covers only about 2–3 months of expenses.

A safer amount would be:

₹30–40 lakh total capital

This allows: Setup costs

Emergency reserve

Slow initial months

9. Should You Quit Your Job? My recommendation: No.

You currently have:

Stable ₹80,000 income

Family responsibilities

No F&B experience

Quitting immediately would be high risk.

A better approach:

Keep your job.

Hire an experienced manager/partner.

Start small.

Evaluate performance for 12–18 months.

Quit only after the business consistently generates more than your salary.

10. Chances of Success For a first-time entrepreneur with no restaurant experience:

Failure risk is significant.

Many small cafés shut down within 2–3 years.

Success improves substantially if:

Location is excellent

Menu is focused

Food quality is consistent

Costs are tightly controlled

I would estimate the probability of achieving strong profitability in the first two years as moderate to low without an experienced operating partner.

11. Better Alternatives Given Your Background Since you are already a graphic designer, consider businesses where your existing skills give you an advantage.

Option 1: Design Agency

Investment:

₹2–5 lakh

Potential income:

₹1–3 lakh/month

Risk:

Low

Option 2: Digital Marketing & Design Studio Investment: ₹3–7 lakh

Potential income:

₹1.5–5 lakh/month

Risk:

Lower than a café

Option 3: Print & Branding Business Investment:

₹5–10 lakh

Potential income:

₹1–3 lakh/month

You can leverage existing design expertise and contacts.

Option 4: Cloud Kitchen Instead of a café:

No expensive seating

Smaller space

Lower rent

Investment:

₹8–12 lakh

Often a better first step into food business.

Final Verdict Given your ₹20 lakh savings, ₹80,000 salary, and responsibility toward parents, wife, and child, I would not recommend quitting your job and investing most of your savings into a ₹80,000-rent café immediately.

A safer path would be: Keep your job.

Preserve at least 12 months of family expenses as an emergency fund.

If you want to enter food, start with a smaller-format cloud kitchen or kiosk.