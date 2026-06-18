As a 35-year-old parent living in the national capital and earning ₹80,000 a month, is it possible for me to start a business venture with savings of ₹20 lakh? Seeking an in-depth understanding of the financial realities and feasibility, I turned to AI for answers - and its response left me stunned.
I am a 35-year-old graphic designer based in Delhi. I currently earn a monthly salary of ₹50,000 from my full-time job. I live with my parents and have a wife and a young child, all of whom depend on me financially. My family's day-to-day expenses are primarily covered by my salary, making me the main breadwinner of the household.
Over the years, I have managed to save approximately ₹20 lakh. I am now considering investing a significant portion of these savings into starting my own business and quitting my job. Specifically, I am interested in opening a small food café in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi.
The café would not be a large establishment. I plan to focus on popular fast-food items such as burgers, sandwiches, wraps, fries, momos, and shakes, targeting students, office-goers, and local residents. The estimated monthly rent for the shop is around ₹80,000. I expect to hire two chefs initially and possibly one helper or cashier depending on operational needs.
I do not have prior experience in the food and beverage industry, as my professional background is entirely in graphic design. Therefore, I would like a realistic assessment of the business from both a financial and operational perspective.
Please provide a practical, numbers-based analysis rather than a motivational answer, keeping in mind that I have a wife, child, and parents who depend on my income.
Shop Security Deposit
POS & Billing System
Estimated cost: ₹50,000– ₹1 lakh
|Item
|Cost
|Deposit
|₹3.2–4.8 lakh
|Interiors
|₹3–5 lakh
|Kitchen
|₹3–5 lakh
|Furniture
|₹1–2 lakh
|POS & licences
|₹0.5–1 lakh
|Inventory
|₹0.5–1 lakh
|Total
|₹11–19 lakh
A realistic figure is around ₹15 lakh.
|Expense
|Monthly Cost
|Rent
|₹80,000
|2 chefs
|₹60,000
|Helper/Cashier
|₹18,000
|Electricity
|₹15,000
|Internet & Software
|₹2,000
|Maintenance
|₹5,000
|Marketing
|₹10,000
|Miscellaneous
|₹10,000
|Total Fixed Cost
|₹2 lakh/month
Variable Costs
Food businesses typically spend:
Raw materials: 30–35% of sales
Packaging: 3–5%
Delivery commissions: 20–30% on online orders
Assume approximately 40% of sales goes into variable costs.
Most first-time cafés lose money initially.
You should ideally keep:
Since setup itself may cost ₹15 lakh, your ₹20 lakh savings are unlikely to provide enough cushion.
Conservative Scenario
Daily Sales
50 customers/day
Revenue:
Profit Calculation
Revenue: ₹3 lakh
Less:
Food cost (35%): ₹1.05 lakh
Fixed expenses: ₹2 lakh
Monthly result:
Loss of approximately ₹5,000– ₹20,000
Daily Sales
₹5.3 lakh/month
Expenses:
Food cost: ₹1.85 lakh
Fixed costs: ₹2 lakh
Profit:
Approximately ₹1.2–1.4 lakh/month
Daily Sales
120 customers/day
Average bill: ₹250
Revenue:
₹9 lakh/month
Profit:
₹3–4 lakh/month
However, most new cafés do not reach this level quickly.
Fixed costs ≈ ₹2 lakh/month
If food cost is 35%, you need roughly:
₹3.1 lakh monthly sales just to break even
That means:
Around ₹10,000 sales every day
About 50 customers daily with ₹200 average bill
Many cafés struggle to reach this consistently.
If profit averages ₹50,000/month
₹15 lakh investment recovery:
Around 25 years
If profit averages ₹1 lakh/month
Recovery:
Around 12–15 months
If profit averages ₹1.5 lakh/month
Around 8–10 months
Most cafés take 2–4 years to generate meaningful returns because initial months are usually weak.
Competition
Lajpat Nagar already has:
Established cafés
Fast-food chains
Street food vendors
Cloud kitchens
₹80,000 rent is substantial.
A few bad months can quickly drain savings.
No Industry Experience
Food businesses require expertise in:
Inventory management
Staff management
Hygiene
Recipe standardization
Vendor relationships
Staff Turnover
Chefs frequently change jobs.
Many cafés suffer when key cooks leave.
Online Delivery Dependence
Platforms take significant commissions, reducing profitability.
In my view, no.
You may spend:
₹15 lakh on setup
Leaving only ₹5 lakh reserve
₹5 lakh covers only about 2–3 months of expenses.
A safer amount would be:
₹30–40 lakh total capital
Setup costs
Emergency reserve
Slow initial months
My recommendation: No.
You currently have:
Stable ₹80,000 income
Family responsibilities
No F&B experience
Quitting immediately would be high risk.
A better approach:
Keep your job.
Hire an experienced manager/partner.
Start small.
Evaluate performance for 12–18 months.
Quit only after the business consistently generates more than your salary.
For a first-time entrepreneur with no restaurant experience:
Failure risk is significant.
Many small cafés shut down within 2–3 years.
Success improves substantially if:
Location is excellent
Menu is focused
Food quality is consistent
Costs are tightly controlled
I would estimate the probability of achieving strong profitability in the first two years as moderate to low without an experienced operating partner.
Since you are already a graphic designer, consider businesses where your existing skills give you an advantage.
Option 1: Design Agency
Investment:
₹2–5 lakh
Potential income:
₹1–3 lakh/month
Risk:
Low
₹3–7 lakh
Potential income:
₹1.5–5 lakh/month
Risk:
Lower than a café
Investment:
₹5–10 lakh
Potential income:
₹1–3 lakh/month
You can leverage existing design expertise and contacts.
Instead of a café:
No expensive seating
Smaller space
Lower rent
Investment:
₹8–12 lakh
Often a better first step into food business.
Given your ₹20 lakh savings, ₹80,000 salary, and responsibility toward parents, wife, and child, I would not recommend quitting your job and investing most of your savings into a ₹80,000-rent café immediately.
Keep your job.
Preserve at least 12 months of family expenses as an emergency fund.
If you want to enter food, start with a smaller-format cloud kitchen or kiosk.
Consider business opportunities related to design, branding, printing, or digital marketing, where you already have expertise and a much higher chance of success.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.