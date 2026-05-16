I asked ChatGPT to suggest safest international destinations from India to avoid Middle East transit — Check its pick

I asked ChatGPT to help me plan a budget-friendly international trip for my family of four this summer, and asked it to ensure that the destination was safe from the impact of the Middle East war.

ChatGPT analysed the global tourism scenario for Indians and delivered the perfect destination for my international trip with realistic budget expectations. It also gave me alternate destinations to help pick a tour that suits my needs best.

My ChatGPT prompt Given the uncertainty around the Iran conflict and the impact on international flight routes, I wanted to plan a safe, stress-free International holiday for my family this summer. Instead of destinations dependent on Middle East transit hubs, I’m looking at places that are safer, closer to India, budget-friendly, and family-friendly. Which destination would be the best choice this summer — and what would a realistic budget look like for flights, hotels, food, sightseeing, and local transport?

ChatGPT’s Response Best overall pick: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

It is one of the easiest summer choices from India right now because Indian citizens are visa-exempt in Malaysia until 31 December 2026, Air India has direct Delhi–Kuala Lumpur service at about 5 to 6 hours, and getting around the city is straightforward with Grab, a taxi booking app, plus Kuala Lumpur's Mass Rapid Transit and Light Rail Transit (MRT/LRT) network.

Realistic budget for a family of 4 on a 5-night / 6-day trip Flights: About ₹90,000 to ₹1,35,000 total.

Air India’s Delhi–Kuala Lumpur fares currently start around ₹17,544 one way, and summer dates can rise sharply; market return estimates shown by travel search sites are roughly ₹22,583 at the low end and around ₹33,921 on average, so it is sensible to keep a wider family budget.

Hotels: About ₹21,500 to ₹26,500 for a decent 3-star stay, or ₹62,000 to ₹74,000 for a more comfortable family hotel.

Booking sites currently show 3-star Kuala Lumpur city-centre/Bukit Bintang averages around $45–55 per night, while family hotels are around $130–154 per night; using the current rupee near ₹95.8 per US dollar, that converts to the ranges above.

Food: About ₹19,200 to ₹36,000 total.

A practical daily food budget for most Indian travellers in Malaysia is ₹800– ₹1,500 per person, which works well if you mix hawker food, casual meals, and a few nicer dinners.

Local transport: About ₹7,000 to ₹15,000 total.

Grab says rides use verified drivers and upfront pricing, while current KL ride guides put most city trips around RM 5–15 and KLIA-to-city transfers around RM 80–100.

Sightseeing: About ₹8,000 to ₹20,000 total, depending on how many paid attractions you do.

Current ticket snippets show Petronas from about ₹534, Kuala Lumpur Tower from about ₹427, Aquaria KLCC from about RM 71 per ticket, and private cultural tours can start around ₹3,441 per adult.

So, a realistic all-in budget for 4 people is roughly ₹1.46 lakh to ₹2.80 lakh.

If you want the safest balance of convenience, cost, and family comfort this summer, Kuala Lumpur is the strongest pick.

If your only priority is the lowest possible spend, Sri Lanka is usually cheaper; if your priority is premium comfort, Singapore is easier but noticeably more expensive and Indian passport holders need a visa.

Other trip suggestions, based on different priorities