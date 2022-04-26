I bought a flat in the year 2006 for which there is no loan outstanding. I purchased one plot of land in the year 1999 for Rs. 86,000/-. I bought one more flat for which payment was made in the year 2015 but registered in my name in December 2021. Now I want to sell the land for ₹ 64 lakh. How can I save tax on sale of the land? Can I claim exemption against the flat registered in my name in December 2021?

Answer: Since you have held the land for more than 24 months it has become a long term asset and any profit on sale are treated as long term capital gains. One is entitled to avail exemption from payment of tax on long term capital gains on sale of land in two ways and one can choose either any one of them or both the options together.

Under the first option, under Section 54F, you can avail exemption on long term capital gains on sale of any asset other than a resident house provided you invest the sale proceeds for buying a house within two years from sale of the asset. In case of booking an under construction property or self-construction of a residential house you get an extended period of three years. However, the option under Section 54F is not available if you own more than one house, except the house bought for claiming the exemption. Though you have registered the second house in December 2021 which is within one year but for the purpose of acquisition of property, the registration dates back to the date of agreement which is 2015 and which is the year in which you are said to have acquired the second house. Since you are already owning two houses as of today, you are not eligible to avail the exemption under Section 54F.

The other option to save tax on long term capital gain on sale of land/building is available under Section 54EC by investing the long term capital gains in capital gains bonds of specified entities like National Highway Authority/ Rural electrification Corporation, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Power Finance Corporation of India within six months of date of sale of the assets. Please note one can invest maximum fifty lakhs in one financial year as well as for claiming exemption in respect of a particular year even if the period of six months spills over two years.

Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert and can be reached on jainbalwant@gmail.com and @jainbalwant on Twitter