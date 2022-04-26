Under the first option, under Section 54F, you can avail exemption on long term capital gains on sale of any asset other than a resident house provided you invest the sale proceeds for buying a house within two years from sale of the asset. In case of booking an under construction property or self-construction of a residential house you get an extended period of three years. However, the option under Section 54F is not available if you own more than one house, except the house bought for claiming the exemption. Though you have registered the second house in December 2021 which is within one year but for the purpose of acquisition of property, the registration dates back to the date of agreement which is 2015 and which is the year in which you are said to have acquired the second house. Since you are already owning two houses as of today, you are not eligible to avail the exemption under Section 54F.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}