Money
How this Pune couple planned a budget trip to the second most expensive country
SummaryThis couple set off on a 10-day adventure through Iceland, proving that a dream trip doesn’t have to come with a sky-high price tag. Their story offers valuable tips for budget-conscious travellers seeking an unforgettable Icelandic experience.
When Priti Jain and Arihant Baid set their sights on Iceland—a land of dramatic landscapes, glacier lagoons, and the enchanting Aurora Borealis—they knew they’d face one of the world’s highest travel price tags.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more