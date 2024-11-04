We chose to travel to Iceland via Amsterdam, taking advantage of low fares offered by Play Airlines for the Amsterdam to Iceland leg of our journey. Besides, flights from Mumbai were cumbersome with long layovers at the connecting airport and were priced at ₹80,000-90,000 per person. There’s a direct flight to Helsinki from Delhi, but it was costing about ₹1.3 lakh per person. The Amsterdam option worked out cheapest and most convenient for us. Since we used credit card points for hotels in Amsterdam and Copenhagen, where we spent one night before taking the return flight, there was no extra cost of staying either.