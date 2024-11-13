ICICI Bank updates credit card charges: Cardholders need to know THESE changes that take effect from November 15

  • These updates, which take effect from November 15, 2024, will impact ICICI Bank credit card holders in several key areas. Here’s a detailed look at the upcoming changes and how they will affect cardholders.

Shivangini
Published13 Nov 2024, 08:40 AM IST
ICICI Bank updates credit card charges: What cardholders need to know by November 15
ICICI Bank updates credit card charges: What cardholders need to know by November 15

ICICI Bank announced several updates to its credit card fees, set to begin on November 15, 2024. The changes cover finance charges, late payment fees, and additional transaction fees for education, utilities, and fuel. These adjustments come as ICICI Bank aims to streamline its charges in line with industry trends and to align with rising operational costs.

Finance Charges

Starting mid-November, finance charges on extended credit and cash advances for ICICI Bank credit cardholders will now be applied at a monthly rate of 3.75%, equating to an annual rate of 45%. This applies to overdue interest on unpaid balances and any cash advances on the credit card.

Also Read | NTPC Green Energy IPO: Price band set at ₹102-108 per share; check details

Late Payment Fees

ICICI Bank has restructured its late payment charges based on the outstanding balance. Charges will range from 100 for balances between 101 and 500, up to 1,300 for amounts exceeding 50,000. Balances under 100 remain exempt from any late fees.

Education Transactions

Payments made directly to schools or colleges, including international education fees, will not incur additional charges. However, a 1% fee will apply to education-related payments made through third-party applications. This change is intended to offset processing costs associated with external payment platforms.

Also Read | Stock Market News Today Live Updates on : Stocks to Watch: Nykaa, Hyundai Motor, BSE, Zydus Lifesciences, Sunteck Realty, and more

Utility and Fuel Transaction Fees

For utility payments, a new 1% fee will be charged if the transaction amount exceeds 50,000. Fuel transactions over 10,000 will also incur a 1% fee.

Unchanged Fees and Other Charges

Some charges remain unaffected by the new policy. The fee for cash payments at bank branches will still be 100 per transaction, while fuel surcharges and rent payments retain a 1% fee on transaction amounts, with specific exemptions on Amazon Pay Cards. Additionally, interest charges will continue to apply to all overdue balances and cash advances until the balance is paid in full, at a maximum monthly rate of 3.8% (46% annually) in cases of default.

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates November 13, 2024: ’Those who have committed a crime should..’: Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy calls for mass deportation

These updates from ICICI Bank follow similar recent adjustments made by SBI Card, which raised its own finance charges to 3.75% per month starting November 1, 2024.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 08:40 AM IST
Business NewsMoneyICICI Bank updates credit card charges: Cardholders need to know THESE changes that take effect from November 15

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    784.95
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.8 (-2.46%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.15
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.55%)

    Tata Power share price

    414.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.25 (-4%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    256.20
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    ITI share price

    295.15
    03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -32.25 (-9.85%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    441.65
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -35.7 (-7.48%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,789.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -141.5 (-7.33%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,028.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -397.05 (-7.32%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    1,002.75
    03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    80.45 (8.72%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    636.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    34.45 (5.72%)

    The Ramco Cements share price

    910.25
    03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    40.3 (4.63%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,241.65
    03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    52.9 (4.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.000.00
      Chennai
      77,311.000.00
      Delhi
      77,463.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.