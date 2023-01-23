IDBI Bank Q3 net profit jumps 60% to 972 crore

IDBI Bank Q3 net profit jumps 60% to ₹972 crore1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 03:39 PM IST
IDBI Bank, for which the government and the LIC have invited bids to sell a majority stake, had a net profit of ₹578 crore in the October-December quarter of 2021.
(PTI) State-owned IDBI Bank on Monday reported a 60 per cent growth in net profit to ₹927 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2022, on lower provisioning and better interest income.
