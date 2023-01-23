IDFC First Bank gained 4.2% after the net profit doubles in Q3

IDFC First Bank gained 4.2% after the net profit doubles in Q33 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Following the strong Q3 numbers, the stock opened higher at ₹61.50 apiece during Monday intraday trade compared to the previous closing price of ₹59.35 and it continued to rise to hit an intraday high of ₹61.85. In Q3FY23, the bank reported a net profit of ₹605 crore.
Shares of IDFC First Bank rose 4.2% in Monday's trade after the bank reported a two-fold increase in its net profit for the December quarter to ₹605 crore. The private sector lender had reported a net profit of Rs.281 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.
