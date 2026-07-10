If you invested like Trump, you'd be ahead of the S&P 500 — here's what the US President is betting on

US President Donald Trump's annual financial disclosures have been making headlines after they showed that he earned more than $1.4 billion from cryptocurrency ventures in 2025. These filings revealed a highly active investment portfolio that has outperformed the S&P 500.
Released last week, the president reported that he had made 21,285 stock trades in 2025, which are the equivalent of 85 trades per trading day or roughly one trade every five minutes during market hours, Business Insider reported.
Those frequent moves appear to have paid off. According to market data tracker Unusual Whales, excluding Trump's massive stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, his equity portfolio would have returned 37.3% since his inauguration, comfortably outperforming the S&P 500's 23.5% gain as of July 2.
White House spokesperson Anna Kelly stated earlier that Trump's assets are managed by an independent third-party financial institutions in discretionary accounts, and there are "no conflicts of interests."
Mirroring her statement, the president's son Eric Trump also said on X that Trump and his family have no role in the investments, and cannot preview or override the investment strategies adopted by their managers. The White House declined to disclose who operated the president's investment accounts.
The disclosures also show that Trump generated more than $2 billion in income during 2025, a period when the benchmark S&P 500 rose 16%. While boarding Air Force One last week, Trump told reporters that he was profiting because "the stock market's going up."
"Everybody's profiting," the US leader said. "If you have a, do you have a 401(k)? How's your 401(k) done?"
Trump's wealth looks very different from that of typical retiree. An analysis by Unusual Whales estimates that Trump's portfolio is worth roughly $5.2 billion.
Although his stock portfolio largely consists of large-cap companies, a substantial share of his wealth comes from less conventional assets, including his majority stake in Trump Media and Technology Group, crypto holdings and commercial real estate, Business Insider reported.
Trump claimed that he made a lot of money because the market went up, but the biggest driver of his wealth wasn't equities, instead his fortune came from crypto holdings, generating more than $1.4 billion in income.
The following is a breakdown of Trump's assets based on an analysis by the Unusual Whales. The dollar values are estimates because the financial disclosures report assets and income in ranges rather than exact amounts:
The president's equity stock investments account for almost a third of his portfolio. His largest stock holding by far is in Trump Media, which makes up almost 60%. However, the company's value has fallen sharply since his inauguration, declining by roughly 75%.
Beyond Trump Media, he also owns stakes in nearly 1,500 companies in what Unusual Whales describes as a standard diversified portfolio of large-cap stocks. Most of these holdings are between $1 million and $8 million and span the usual bets in most portfolios, such as financial services, healthcare, and energy.
Like many investors riding the AI boom, Trump also has significant exposure to artificial intelligence. According to Unusual Whales, Alphabet, Nvidia and Broadcom rank among his five largest equity holdings.
Here are his top five bets:
Complementing the equity bets is a nearly equally large investments in bonds with thousands of small positions, most between $1,000 and $25,000, according the news report.
The biggest contributors to the more than $1.4 billion in crypto income he reported last year came from his crypto ventures rather than the assets themselves. According to the disclosures, he earned about $500 million from World Liberty Financial, the Trump family-backed venture behind the WLFI token, and another $635 million in licensing fees linked to the $TRUMP memecoin through Celebration Cards LLC.
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