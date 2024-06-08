In defence of a financial instrument that fails to do its job
Summary
- Inflation-linked bonds are a poor inflation hedge, but that’s not the point
Although buying inflation-protected bonds to protect against inflation does not seem unreasonable, it would have been a spectacularly unprofitable move during the latest bout of inflation. One hundred dollars put into inflation-protected Treasuries in December 2021, when investors first saw American core inflation reach 5%, would have been worth just $88 a year later. Even cash under the mattress would have done better.