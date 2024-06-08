In defence of a financial instrument that fails to do its job

Yet for many investors a second mechanism will matter: changes in a bond’s price. Such changes reflect shifts in the market value of the future payments to which a bondholder is entitled. Here, a snag emerges. Real interest rates determine the present value of that future money: when rates rise, bond prices fall. And as was made painfully clear during 2022 and 2023, few forces raise long-term real rates as sharply as a central bank ferociously tightening monetary policy. Most of the time, this second mechanism matters more for inflation-linked-bond returns than the first. Indeed, it is what caused the $12 loss an investor would have made between December 2021 and December 2022.