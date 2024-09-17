The invisible burden on low-income workers that’s equivalent to a 35% tax paid by crorepatis | Mint

Money
The invisible burden on low-income workers equivalent to a 35% tax
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 17 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Summary
- Compulsory contributions to insurance and pension plans are a heavy burden on workers below the income-tax threshold, according to some experts.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For annual income of less than ₹2.5 lakh, no tax is payable under the old tax regime. The threshold under the new tax regime is ₹3 lakh. However, certain deductions for low-income workers at this salary threshold are a heavy burden for them and as good as an invisible tax, some experts said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less